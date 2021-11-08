Wedbush Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $290.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.58.

NYSE:W opened at $246.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.7% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

