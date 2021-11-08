Wedbush Weighs in on AXT, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXT in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.33 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AXT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

AXTI has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. AXT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AXT by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 906,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AXT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 14.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 728,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

