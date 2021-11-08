Wedbush Weighs in on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of PLNT opened at $95.73 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,675,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $40,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.