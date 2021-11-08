Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 37,567 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the quarter. Acadia Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $32,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $438,760 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKR opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

