Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $18.01 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $18,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $70.90 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

KRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

