Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $23.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,423 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

OVV stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.67. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

