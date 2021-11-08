Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 816.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,254 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Nuance Communications worth $25,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $1,633,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $607,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

