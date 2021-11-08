Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 521.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.46% of The Simply Good Foods worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $7,216,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $6,587,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,197. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $41.17.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

