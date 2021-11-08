Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,227,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,020 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust accounts for 0.9% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $41,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

