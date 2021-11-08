Weld Capital Management LLC Buys 4,630 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises about 1.0% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 454,679 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,609,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,977,000 after buying an additional 229,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $97.81 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.40.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

