Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,024 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

NYSE EL traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $347.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,197. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.55. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $350.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.