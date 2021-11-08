Weld Capital Management LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.8% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.0% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $363.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.01 and its 200-day moving average is $323.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

