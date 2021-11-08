Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,881. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.30 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

