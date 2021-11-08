Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 24,592 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,592 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.7% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD traded up $3.41 on Monday, reaching $139.75. 357,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,696,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $141.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.