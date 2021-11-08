Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,160 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,360,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,385,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,577,000 after acquiring an additional 87,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

Shares of GD opened at $200.20 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.08 and its 200-day moving average is $195.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

