Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 611,196 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,728,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,196 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.7% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $3,151,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $291.18 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.78 and a fifty-two week high of $291.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

