Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,392 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.99% of American Tower worth $1,215,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $274.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.32. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

