West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

PFE traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $47.81. 1,219,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,596,309. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The company has a market cap of $268.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

