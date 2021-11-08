West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $96,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 151.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $70,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 73,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.04. The stock has a market cap of $222.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

