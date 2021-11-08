West Branch Capital LLC Invests $180,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 58.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.80. 13,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.