West Branch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,986. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $78.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60.

