West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 3,596 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 364,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,162,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

