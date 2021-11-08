West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of WST opened at $403.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.23 and a 200 day moving average of $391.45. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

