Wexford Capital LP Acquires Shares of 130,000 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

