Wexford Capital LP Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 589.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,780 shares during the period. EQT accounts for 2.1% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP owned about 0.22% of EQT worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.