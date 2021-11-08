Wexford Capital LP Has $7.03 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 107.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,141 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for 1.1% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wexford Capital LP owned 0.05% of Evergy worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 101.1% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $3,247,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Evergy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy stock opened at $64.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

