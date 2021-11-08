Wexford Capital LP Sells 47,200 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wexford Capital LP reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 0.9% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.42 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

