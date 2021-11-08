Wexford Capital LP Takes $1.52 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $343.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,269,729 shares of company stock valued at $799,768,624. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

