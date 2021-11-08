Wexford Capital LP Takes Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 803,206 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,799,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,799,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

