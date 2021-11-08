Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Buys 3,015 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock opened at $339.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.74 and a twelve month high of $345.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.10 and a 200-day moving average of $295.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.38.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.