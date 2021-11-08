Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $218.45 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $425.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

