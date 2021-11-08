Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $109,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $151.15 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

