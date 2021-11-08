Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $43,495,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.9% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,076,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $854.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $811.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $742.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $397.98 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

