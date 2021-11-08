Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.0% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

