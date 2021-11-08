Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,218 shares of company stock worth $46,070,798 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $230.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.71 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.45.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.