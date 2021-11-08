William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $180.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.50. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 12.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,773,000 after buying an additional 44,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.