William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan International in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Titan International stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52. Titan International has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $524.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

