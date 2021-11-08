William Blair Lowers Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CALA. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

CALA stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.