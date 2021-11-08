William Stensrud Sells 20,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Stensrud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00.

JNPR stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

