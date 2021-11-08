WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $43.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini traded as high as $36.84 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 3348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.