Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $21.84 on Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $21.84 or 0.00033151 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $45.39 million and $5.77 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00080948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00083679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00096922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,914.48 or 1.00046300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,725.06 or 0.07171788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,203,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,078,053 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars.

