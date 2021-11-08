Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $262.37

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $262.37 and last traded at $262.22, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.89.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total value of $1,139,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $586,056.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,394. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Winmark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Winmark by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Winmark by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

