Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $271.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.24. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CTSO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

