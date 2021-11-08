Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $168.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $499.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $110.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.