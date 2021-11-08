Woodline Partners LP Buys 187,329 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632,009 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 187,329 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $38,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 0.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Lyft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lyft by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

