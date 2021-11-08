Woodline Partners LP Buys 70,379 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.2% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $62,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 134,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 106,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,683.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 151,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 147,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,716,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $161,232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $141.22. The firm has a market cap of $165.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

