Woodline Partners LP Invests $25.81 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.19.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $349.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $345.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $28,487,930.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,560,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,439,508,923.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

