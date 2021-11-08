Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,816,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EW opened at $118.65 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.
EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.
In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,073. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
