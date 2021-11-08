Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,816,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $118.65 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,073. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.