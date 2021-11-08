Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $30,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,017 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $166.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $208.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

