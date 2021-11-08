Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120,315 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

ROST stock opened at $119.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

